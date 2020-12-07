SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 27,759 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,759 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 391.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $119.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.89 and its 200 day moving average is $86.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 146.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $121.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cowen increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.91.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

