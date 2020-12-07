SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 36,191 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,919 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,191 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 86.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 37,454 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 445,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,877,000 after buying an additional 31,697 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 75.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 15,898 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,281,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,704,000 after buying an additional 529,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $34.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.31. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Several research firms recently commented on FFIN. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $704,200.00. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $118,960.00. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

