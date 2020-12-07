SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,361 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,361 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 93,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of EWBC opened at $46.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.97. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $373.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

