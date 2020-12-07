SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,508 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 61.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,508 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in The New York Times in the third quarter worth $65,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in The New York Times by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in The New York Times by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in The New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 19.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on The New York Times in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.57.

NYSE:NYT opened at $47.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 0.81. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $47.95.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $426.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.88 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

