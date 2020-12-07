SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,584,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 236.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 27,186 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in United Rentals by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after buying an additional 33,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 262.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of URI opened at $245.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $245.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.