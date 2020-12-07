Short Interest in Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Increases By 12.6%

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the October 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAALF opened at $20.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27. Aareal Bank has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $20.78.

AAALF has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Aareal Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

About Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

