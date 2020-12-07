Short Interest in Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Grows By 16.7%

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction stock opened at $2.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $80.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $8.32 million during the quarter.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

