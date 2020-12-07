Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,972 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at $230,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBNY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CSFB began coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.80.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $124.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $148.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.53 and its 200-day moving average is $98.93.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $412.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

