Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Sells $692,626.14 in Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $692,626.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 426,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,181,578. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $123.44 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $123.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $221.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,330,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,189,000 after buying an additional 73,305 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 702,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,781,000 after purchasing an additional 25,661 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 10.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 666,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,190,000 after purchasing an additional 65,227 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,396,000 after purchasing an additional 32,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,801,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

