Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Snowflake from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snowflake from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $282.55.

SNOW opened at $387.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.08. Snowflake has a one year low of $208.55 and a one year high of $395.80.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.65 million. Snowflake’s revenue was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.92) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 420,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $25,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $25,000.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

