Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $320.00 at Oppenheimer

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SNOW. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $282.55.

Get Snowflake alerts:

NYSE:SNOW opened at $387.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.08. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $208.55 and a 12 month high of $395.80.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.65 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.92) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $25,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $25,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.