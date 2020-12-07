SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by Brick & Kyle Associates

Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up 2.4% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Brick & Kyle Associates owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 130.9% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $136.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.40. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $136.53.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

