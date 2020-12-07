Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells $371,170.80 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $371,170.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,173,341.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 2,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $407,142.45.

On Monday, November 9th, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,942 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.73, for a total value of $1,139,259.66.

SQ opened at $208.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.73 and a beta of 2.68. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.37.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Loop Capital began coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Square from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Square by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

