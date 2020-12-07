ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $20.15 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,789 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.6% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $214.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,542 shares of company stock worth $72,624,113 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

