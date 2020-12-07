Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,930 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,341,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,681,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,066,000 after buying an additional 240,204 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Stamps.com news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 51,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $11,190,621.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,399,304.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total value of $375,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,400 shares of company stock worth $21,987,914. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.80.

Shares of STMP opened at $192.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.90. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $325.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.50.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $193.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.77 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

