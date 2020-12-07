Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,930 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STMP. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 39.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 22.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 51,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $11,190,621.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,399,304.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 15,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $2,889,393.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,850.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,400 shares of company stock worth $21,987,914. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on STMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stamps.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.80.

Shares of STMP opened at $192.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.90. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $325.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.50.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $193.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

