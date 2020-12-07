State Street Corp Cuts Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,264,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.04% of Healthcare Services Group worth $48,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 77.9% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael E. Mcbryan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Frome sold 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $111,722.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,044.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,301 shares of company stock worth $519,750 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $23.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.40. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $435.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.96 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCSG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

