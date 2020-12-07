State Street Corp Decreases Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,752,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,693 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.07% of Mueller Industries worth $47,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 10.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,046,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,510,000 after purchasing an additional 394,805 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 496.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 159,641 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,133,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 30,818.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 108,481 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 228,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 97,915 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

NYSE MLI opened at $33.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.74. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $619.11 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 5.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.26%.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $34,640.00. Also, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,523 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,365.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,959 shares of company stock worth $415,551. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.