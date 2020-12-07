State Street Corp Has $46.87 Million Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,681,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,731 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $46,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 282.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $144,687.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at $116,813.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

EPC stock opened at $35.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.98. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th.

EPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.56.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

