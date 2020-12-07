State Street Corp Has $47.62 Million Stock Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 752,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Innospec were worth $47,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,869,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,380,000 after acquiring an additional 195,401 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Innospec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,983,000. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 241.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 82,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 58,024 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 163.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 33,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 42.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IOSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Innospec has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $87.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.33. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $265.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.60 million. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Innospec’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.92%.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

