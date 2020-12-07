State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

State Street Corp raised its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,158,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 50,184 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.45% of Ares Management worth $46,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARES. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter valued at $44,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 111.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 27,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $1,100,970.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $1,157,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,119,598 shares of company stock valued at $47,489,695 over the last 90 days. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARES opened at $46.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 87.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.73. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $47.12.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.81%.

ARES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.82.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

