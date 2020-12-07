State Street Corp Lowers Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 95,578 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.80% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $44,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 19,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $42.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $856.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.79. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $67.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.51). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

