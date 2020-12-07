State Street Corp Lowers Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 921,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 57,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.85% of Albany International worth $45,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIN. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Albany International by 2.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Albany International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Albany International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Albany International by 10.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,337,000 after purchasing an additional 17,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 299,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIN stock opened at $72.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $84.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.89.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.70 million. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

