State Street Corp Reduces Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,127,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 249,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $48,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in The Macerich by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Macerich by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 62,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Macerich stock opened at $11.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $26.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.10 and a beta of 1.78.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

A number of research firms have commented on MAC. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Compass Point raised shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Macerich from $6.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.27.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

