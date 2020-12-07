State Street Corp Sells 121,851 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,406,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 121,851 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.89% of Steven Madden worth $46,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 160.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 88.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOO shares. 140166 upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Steven Madden from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.18.

Shares of SHOO opened at $33.87 on Monday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $44.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $342.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.74 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

