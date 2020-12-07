Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 127.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,348 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 20.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $3,481,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 584.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 77,917 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 16,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 643,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 167,734 shares during the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $17.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.69. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $246.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at $612,714.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

