Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.9% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 77.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 34.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

In related news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 12,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $498,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 291,248 shares in the company, valued at $11,649,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 772,926 shares of company stock valued at $24,268,034 over the last 90 days. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $35.56 on Monday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $42.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.23.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.52 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.48.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.