Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,551 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 58,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

SMCI stock opened at $30.63 on Monday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $33.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.50.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $762.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.00 million.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 1,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,701,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,057,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 242,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,297 shares of company stock valued at $997,410 in the last ninety days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMCI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

