Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,400 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 42,203 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raven Industries by 366.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Raven Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Raven Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Raven Industries by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 77,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $28.44 on Monday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $36.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.87.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $96.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Raven Industries in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

