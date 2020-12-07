Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,700 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of QuinStreet worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 74.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in QuinStreet by 259.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet stock opened at $19.22 on Monday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $139.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.07 million. On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QuinStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 29,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $491,083.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,193.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $87,040.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,178,079.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,099 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,077 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

