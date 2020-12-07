Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,600 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Domo worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the third quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Domo by 4,006.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Domo by 420.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 62.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 63.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOMO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Domo from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Domo from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Domo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $332,137.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,709,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $44.89 on Monday. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.33.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. Domo’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

See Also: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.