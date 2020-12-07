Swiss National Bank Acquires 300 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Standex International worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the second quarter worth about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Standex International during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Standex International during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Standex International by 193.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Standex International during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Standex International alerts:

NYSE:SXI opened at $79.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.51. The company has a market capitalization of $990.03 million, a PE ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $81.69.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $151.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.43 million. Standex International had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SXI shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Standex International from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CJS Securities raised shares of Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $173,946.96. Insiders sold a total of 8,576 shares of company stock worth $634,267 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.