Swiss National Bank Acquires 300 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Tompkins Financial worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 435,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,714,000 after purchasing an additional 29,990 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 192,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 53.2% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 97,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 33,915 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMP. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tompkins Financial from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

TMP opened at $68.53 on Monday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $53.32 and a twelve month high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $77.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.55 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd.

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahily purchased 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.65 per share, for a total transaction of $39,980.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 697 shares of company stock worth $45,134 over the last 90 days.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

