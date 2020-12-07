Swiss National Bank Acquires 3,000 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of OraSure Technologies worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the second quarter worth $17,922,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 440.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,547,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,849 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 159.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,780,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,707,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,748,000 after buying an additional 721,270 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the second quarter valued at $7,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

OSUR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered OraSure Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

OSUR opened at $11.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.91 million, a PE ratio of -396.20 and a beta of 0.43.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

