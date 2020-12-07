Swiss National Bank Acquires 400 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,598,000 after acquiring an additional 13,214 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Allan Domb acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.00 per share, with a total value of $145,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $224,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $65.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $908.20 million, a PE ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average of $69.61. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $132.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.