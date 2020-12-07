Swiss National Bank Acquires 400 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $65.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average of $69.61. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $132.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $908.20 million, a PE ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

In other news, Director Michael Allan Domb purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.00 per share, with a total value of $145,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.