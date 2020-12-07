Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CEVA were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CEVA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in CEVA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CEVA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in CEVA by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in CEVA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $40.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.95. CEVA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.57 million, a PE ratio of 4,052.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CEVA. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CEVA from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

