Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of OceanFirst Financial worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,328 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 9.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $28,044.00. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $16.79 on Monday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

