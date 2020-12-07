Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Tronox worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 76.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Leap Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 44.9% in the second quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 38.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TROX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tronox from $7.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

Tronox stock opened at $14.23 on Monday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.31 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Tronox had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

