Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 101.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 50,000.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 58.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 19.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $479,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,431.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $650,125 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KALU shares. Benchmark upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Kaiser Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $99.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $117.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.57.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $255.70 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

