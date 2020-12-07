Swiss National Bank Buys 20,900 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Griffon worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GFF. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Griffon by 85.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Griffon by 272.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Griffon by 241.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFF stock opened at $19.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $27.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $660.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GFF shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

