Swiss National Bank Buys 3,100 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,200 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James S. Mahan III purchased 50,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,728,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H K. Landis sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,659,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $43.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 1.33. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $98.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.88 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOB. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James raised Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Oak Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

