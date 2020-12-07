Swiss National Bank Buys 900 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

SWBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Smith & Wesson Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

In related news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 10,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,001 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,497.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Cicero sold 37,827 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $611,662.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,882.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,827 shares of company stock worth $927,623 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWBI stock opened at $15.91 on Monday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.43 million, a PE ratio of -72.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Smith & Wesson Brands had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

