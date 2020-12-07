Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,062,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,906,000 after buying an additional 1,486,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 32,152 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $830,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,154,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 296,644 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSIG stock opened at $19.40 on Monday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BrightSphere Investment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

