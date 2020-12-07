Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 539,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHC. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.04.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $4.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $8.93.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. Analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 3.05%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Story: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.