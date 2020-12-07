Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENTA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,206,000 after purchasing an additional 185,216 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 264,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 93,476 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 87,381 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,931,000. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 763,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,315,000 after purchasing an additional 62,785 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $42.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.77 million, a PE ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 0.63. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $67.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.51). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. Research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.