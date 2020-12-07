Swiss National Bank Has $1.63 Million Stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,200 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 73.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director H K. Landis sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $609,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,659,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James S. Mahan III purchased 50,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,728,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOB. Raymond James upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $43.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 1.33. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $98.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.88 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

