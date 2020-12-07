Swiss National Bank Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Standex International worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 719,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,425,000 after buying an additional 185,192 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the second quarter worth about $7,302,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 85.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 48,806 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Standex International during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SXI opened at $79.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.51. The company has a market capitalization of $990.03 million, a PE ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $81.69.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $151.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.43 million. Standex International had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Standex International from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CJS Securities raised shares of Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standex International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $173,946.96. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,576 shares of company stock worth $634,267 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

