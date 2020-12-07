Swiss National Bank Has $1.67 Million Position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Sprott worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Sprott during the third quarter worth about $344,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sprott in the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 69.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,243,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprott stock opened at $30.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.91. Sprott Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 6.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprott Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This is a boost from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Sprott’s payout ratio is 1,875.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sprott from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sprott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sprott from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

