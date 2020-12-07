Swiss National Bank Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Sprott worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SII. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott in the second quarter worth $2,243,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sprott during the second quarter worth $3,285,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Sprott during the third quarter worth $344,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sprott by 3.4% during the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Sprott by 14,869.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SII opened at $30.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $777.64 million and a PE ratio of 69.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.91. Sprott Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 6.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprott Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This is a boost from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Sprott’s payout ratio is 1,875.00%.

SII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sprott from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sprott from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

